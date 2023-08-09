Ultra-rare Hennessey F5 Revolution Roadster, worth Rs. 24 crore, revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 08:53 am 2 min read

Hennessey F5 Revolution Roadster rolls on lightweight forged wheels (Photo credit: Hennessey)

Hennessey has taken the wraps off the F5 Revolution Roadster, a convertible version of its track-focused hypercar, prior to its first public appearance on August 18 at "The Quail" event in Monterey Car Week. Production of the ultra-rare model is limited to just 12 units. It shares the same aero upgrades as the hardtop version and has a removable roof made of carbon fiber.

The hypercar uses carbon fiber chassis and Alcantara upholstery

What makes the Hennessey F5 Revolution Roadster special is its 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that churns out 1,817hp of maximum power. The automaker has comprehensively re-engineered the roadster from its coupe sibling, although changes have not been detailed. It features a carbon fiber monocoque chassis for added rigidity and has a sporty two-seater cabin with premium Alcantara upholstery and an F1-inspired yoke-style steering wheel.

Each unit of the limited-run roadster will be bespoke

Each F5 Revolution Roadster will be unique, featuring different color and trim combinations. Owners can personalize their vehicles with distinct color schemes and trim options, making each car a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The hypercar carries an eye-watering price tag of $3 million (roughly Rs. 24 crore). All 12 units have already been sold. NBA legend Michael Jordan is rumored to be its first owner.

