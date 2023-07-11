Auto

Pininfarina pays tribute to first-ever F1 champion with special Battista

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 11, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina is limited to 5 units (Photo credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Italian automaker Automobili Pininfarina has revealed a special version of the Battista hypercar, called the Edizione Nino Farina. Its production is limited to just five units. The ultra-premium vehicle pays homage to the first official F1 champion Nino Farina and shall make its public appearance at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed. So, what are the four-wheeler's top features? Let's find out.

All 5 units have subtle distinguishing traits

Each unit of Battista Edizione Nino Farina features a bespoke aluminum passenger door plate, that has been anodized in black with unique designs. Every model celebrates a milestone from Nino Farina's life, such as his date/birthplace, first F1 pole position at the British Grand Prix, second win in the Swiss Grand Prix, third victory at the Italian Grand Prix, and F1 world championship win.

The car has 10-spoke wheels and a rear wing

Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina flaunts a Rosso Nino (red) paintwork, complimented by intricate Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu liveries. The hypercar sports pinstripes on the ORVMs and underside of the rear wing, a number '01' emblem on the rear panel behind the doors, a carbon fiber front splitter, and a rear diffuser. It rides on 10-spoke forged aluminum Glorioso alloy wheels.

Two seats and leather upholstery are offered inside

The Battista Edizione Nino Farina gets a dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, Pilota seats with a bespoke quilting pattern, and Iconica Blu seatbelts. It sports a steering wheel wrapped in black Alcantara and sports a contrasting 12 o'clock ring finished in red. The steering wheel plate features a 'Nino Farina' signature. There's also a large center console that divides the driver and passenger areas.

It attains a top speed of 350km/h

Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina packs four electric motors linked to a 120kWh T-shaped Lithium-ion liquid-cooled battery. The setup generates 1,900hp/2,340Nm. It allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 1.86 seconds, hit a top speed of 350km/h, and deliver a range of up to 476km per charge. Full Torque Vectoring, a software differential, and Electronic Stability Control ensure better handling on the roads.

Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina: Pricing

In Europe, the Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina sports a price figure of €3.1 million (around Rs. 28.12 crore). Only five units of the electric hypercar are up for grabs.

