Auto

TVS Creon teased: What to expect from Ather 450X rival

TVS Creon teased: What to expect from Ather 450X rival

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 10, 2023 | 05:43 pm 2 min read

TVS Creon was shown in concept form in 2018 (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has announced via a teaser that it will launch a new scooter in India on August 23. Though the name of the vehicle has not been disclosed, reports suggest it might be the production version of the Creon concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The two-wheeler will be backed by an electric powertrain and will likely be a premium product.

Why does this story matter?

Many automakers have jumped on the EV bandwagon in India and TVS is no exception. As of now, it only sells one electric scooter here, the iQube. It is the second highest-selling model on our shores. With Creon, the company wants to expand its EV portfolio and take on sporty models like the Ather 450X. It should witness decent sales.

The scooter will have a smartphone charger and stepped-up seat

TVS Creon will sit on an aluminum perimeter frame. It will have a futuristic design, featuring a vertically-stacked headlight cluster, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and dual-tone paintwork. It will pack a TFT instrument cluster with support for GPS, a smartphone charger, and an under-seat storage compartment. The vehicle will ride on diamond-cut alloy wheels shod in TVS Remora tires.

It may house three Lithium-ion battery packs

In production form, the Creon might run on a 12kW electric motor mated to three Lithium-ion battery packs. The scooter may sprint from 0-60km/h in five seconds and deliver a range of 80km per charge.

There will be disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the new TVS Creon is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with single-channel ABS, regenerative braking, park assist, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming TVS Creon will be disclosed at its launch event next month. The two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline