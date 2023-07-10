Auto

Booking Hyundai EXTER? Check out all variants and their features

Booking Hyundai EXTER? Check out all variants and their features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 10, 2023 | 04:14 pm 3 min read

Hyundai EXTER is offered in 5 trims (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean carmaker Hyundai's EXTER micro-SUV has finally gone official in India. It is up for grabs in five trims: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The car has a stylish appearance, an opulent tech-loaded cabin, and a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated engine offered in petrol and CNG guises. So, which variant offers the most value? Let us have a look.

The EX is the base variant

The base EX model has a lengthy bonnet, body-colored bumpers, silvered skid plates, sleek headlights with H-shaped elements, squarish LED taillamps, and stylish wheels. Inside, there are five seats, front power windows, manual AC, fabric upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ABS, ESC, and parking sensors. It runs on a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine (82hp/113.8Nm) linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

S trim packs 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

In addition to the features on EX, the S trim gets LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black radiator grille, 14-inch wheels with covers, and a roof-mounted antenna. Black AC vents, rear power windows, Type-C charger, front and rear speakers, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, are there inside. It is offered with a 1.2-liter engine that makes 82hp/113.8Nm (petrol) and 69hp/95.2Nm (CNG).

The mid-spec SX trim offers an electric sunroof

Besides the equipment on EX and S/S(O), the mid-spec SX trim offers projector headlights, black roof rails, C-pillar garnish, and rear spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and 15-inch steel/alloy wheels. Inside, there are metal pedals, leatherette upholstery, a map lamp, an electric sunroof, cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. It retains the powertrain options of the S trim level.

Smart key and wireless charger are offered on SX(O)

The SX(O) flaunts a black radiator grille, roof rails, silvered skid plates, an all-LED lighting setup, a shark-fin antenna, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, there is a five-seater cabin, featuring footwell lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a smart key, a cooled glove box, and a wireless phone charger. The model runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp/113.8Nm). The safety equipment remains unchanged.

SX(O) Connect is the top-end model

The SX(O) Connect model remains visually unchanged from the SX(O) barring the addition of front and rear mudguards. It provides an infotainment panel with ambient sounds of nature, Alexa support, OTA updates, Type-C charging ports, a dashcam with a 2.31-inch display and twin cameras, and an IRVM with telematic switches. This variant has the same 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp/113.8Nm) with 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Hyundai EXTER: Pricing

The EX, S, and SX trims of Hyundai EXTER are priced at Rs. 6 lakh, Rs. 7.27 lakh (Rs. 8.24 lakh for CNG), and Rs. 8 lakh, respectively. The SX(O), and SX(O) Connect cost Rs. 8.64 lakh, and Rs. 9.32 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline