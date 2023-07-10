Auto

Factors driving popularity of Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 10, 2023 | 03:26 pm 3 min read

The duo packs a 398cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

In a great achievement for Triumph Motorcycles, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X models have received over 10,000 bookings in India. To recall, they debuted here last week. Triumph's local partner Bajaj Auto has announced that it will ramp up the production of the two vehicles to meet the "unprecedented demand." So, what factors are drawing customers to these bikes? Let's find out.

Attractive prices and robust service network

Triumph Speed 400 costs Rs. 2.33 lakh (Rs. 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers), while Scrambler 400 X should be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). This makes the duo, the brand's cheapest models here. Since the vehicles have been built in association with Bajaj Auto, customers can look forward to its extensive service network (2,707 centers across 515 cities).

The duo looks similar to high-end Triumph models

Both the Triumph Speed 400 as well as Scrambler 400 X flaunt a retro-inspired design—something which is in vogue in the Indian market nowadays. The two motorbikes are a part of the British firm's "Modern Classics" line-up and borrow extensive styling cues from the Speed Twin 900. This combination of premium looks and Triumph's iconic branding is bound to turn heads.

The solid build quality is a huge plus

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are claimed to deliver the same "quality, feel, and presence" as their larger capacity siblings. The distinctive finned cylinder heads, bold graphics, upswept silencers, traditional-looking exhaust header clamps, high-quality paint, and gold anodized front forks lend the vehicles a premium air. Each bike is offered with a choice of three distinct color schemes.

The powerful 398cc engine is quite reliable

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are fueled by an all-new 398cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Not only is it reliable but also extremely powerful. The mill puts out 39.4hp of power and 37.5Nm of torque. It optimizes inertia for low-speed rideability and delivers an "evocative, rich, and distinctive" exhaust note. Separately, the 6-speed gearbox delivers a "light, precise" gear selection.

They offer a bevy of tech and safety facilities

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X deliver a long list of tech-based facilities including an all-LED lighting setup, heated grips, a Type-C charging socket, and an engine immobilizer. Passengers' safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

The bikes are cheaper than their rivals

Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh while Scrambler 400 X might cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh. Here, they take on KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R, priced at Rs. 2.89 lakh and Rs. 2.85 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

