Hyundai EXTER launched in India at Rs. 6 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 10, 2023 | 12:51 pm 2 min read

Hyundai EXTER is available in 9 colors (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally launched its EXTER micro-SUV in India. To recall, its bookings were opened back in May. As for the highlights, the car has a futuristic design and an upmarket cabin with segment-first tech-based features, including a dashcam with dual cameras. Under the hood, it is offered with a 1.2-liter Kappa engine along with a CNG option.

Why does this story matter?

The micro-SUV segment is witnessing immense growth in India and Hyundai wants a piece of the pie. The company hopes to achieve the same with its EXTER model. Its good looks, long list of features, and decent performance will surely endear it to buyers. In our market, the vehicle takes on the Punch model by Tata Motors.

The car has a parametric grille and roof rails

The Hyundai EXTER sports a clamshell hood, a wide parametric grille, bumper-mounted projector headlights, H-shaped LED DRLs, and silvered skid plates. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and LED taillamps with H-shaped elements grace the rear end. It is offered in six mono-tone and three dual-tone color options.

It gets a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine

The Hyundai EXTER micro-SUV runs on a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that makes 82hp/113.8Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. A factory-fitted CNG kit is available as an option.

A sunroof and 6 airbags are there inside

Hyundai EXTER gets a five-seater cabin, featuring a blacked-out dashboard, semi-leatherette upholstery, 'EXTER' lettering on headrests, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a voice-enabled 'Smart Electric Sunroof,' a dashcam with a 2.31-inch LCD display and twin cameras, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with connected car technology support. Six airbags, ESC, ABS, and hill-hold assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Hyundai EXTER: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai EXTER micro-SUV starts at Rs. 6 lakh for the EX trim and goes up to Rs. 9.32 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) Connect variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

