Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X motorcycles launched in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 05, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X run on a 398cc engine (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles in India. To recall, they broke cover in the global markets last month. Both bikes sit on a new hybrid perimeter frame and offer an all-LED setup for lighting. They draw power from a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 398cc, single-cylinder engine. Let us take a look at their price and features.

The Scrambler 400 X has 17-inch wheels

Triumph Scrambler 400 X sports knuckle guards, wire-mesh headlight protection, and block-pattern tires. The motorcycle also has an all-LED lighting setup, a 13-liter fuel tank, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-barrel upswept exhaust, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. The vehicle has a seat height of 841mm and tips the scales at 186kg.

The Speed 400 gets a ribbed-pattern seat

Triumph Speed 400 gets a neo-retro roadster design, featuring elements like a muscular 13-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a circular LED headlight, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, and a pillion grab rail. It flaunts an LED taillamp and rides on 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 170kg and a saddle height of 798mm.

They run on a 39hp, 398cc engine

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are backed by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder, four-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

There are disc brakes on both wheels

For the rider's safety, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and a switchable traction control system. Suspension duties on the two bikes are taken care of by 43mm 'Big Piston' inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Pricing

Triumph Speed 400 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.33 lakh (Rs. 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers). The price of the Scrambler 400 X will be announced later. The two vehicles will be up for grabs here by July-end and October, respectively.

