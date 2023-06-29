Auto

Triumph Scrambler 400 X's India debut soon: Check top rivals

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 29, 2023 | 10:49 am 3 min read

Triumph Scrambler 400 X tips the scales at 186kg (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the new Scrambler 400 X for various global markets. The motorcycle is set to make its official debut on our shores on July 5, along with its roadster counterpart, the Speed 400. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 2.5 lakh, here's a look at top rivals for the rugged-looking Indo-British offering.

Co-developed by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Scrambler 400 X sits in the "Modern Classics" line-up of the former, along with the Speed 400. With nearly three years of extensive development and testing, the motorcycle offers a perfect blend of retro-inspired design and modern technology such as switchable ABS and a traction control system. But, how does it fare against its rivals?

First, let's take a look at Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X features a muscular fuel tank, an LED headlamp with wire-mesh protection, a raised handlebar with knuckle guards, a dual-barrel exhaust, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. For safety, the bike has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, 43mm 'Big Piston' inverted front forks, and a gas-charged rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (39.4hp/37.5Nm).

Royal Enfield Scram 411: Price starts at Rs. 2.06 lakh

Royal Enfield's Scram 411 has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a wide handlebar, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an upswept exhaust, a circular headlamp, and a sleek LED taillamp. The safety of the rider is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine (24hp/32Nm).

Yezdi Scrambler: Price begins at Rs. 2.12 lakh

Yezdi Scrambler flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a round LED headlamp, a sleek LED taillamp, a stepped-up seat, and wire-spoke wheels. The retro-inspired motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, and dual rear shock absorbers for rider's safety. It is fueled by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine (28.7hp/28.2Nm).

Honda CB350RS: Price starts at Rs. 2.15 lakh

Honda CB350RS gets a sculpted fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, a sleek LED taillight, a side-mounted exhaust, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is offered with a 348.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.8hp/30Nm).

