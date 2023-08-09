Pilot project: Free cabs for intoxicated patrons in Italy

The project is funded by Deputy PM Matteo Salvini

Italy is launching a pilot project to offer free cab rides for intoxicated individuals, aiming to reduce the number of accidents caused by drunk driving. This initiative will be introduced at six nightclubs in cities like Puglia, Tuscany, and Veneto. Despite heavy fines and penalties, drunk driving accidents remain a concern in Italy, and this free cab service could potentially provide a safer alternative.

Positive reception from locals and businesses

The response to this project has been generally positive. Owners of drinking establishments believe it will increase footfall, while locals appreciate the opportunity to enjoy a night out without worrying about getting home safely. The free cab service is also expected to benefit tourists who want to experience the nightlife while ensuring their personal safety.

In summary, Italy's government is taking a proactive approach to combat drunk driving by offering free cab services for intoxicated persons. This pilot project, funded by Deputy PM Matteo Salvini, has been well-received by both business owners and the public. If successful, it could lead to a safer environment for everyone on the road and contribute to an enjoyable nightlife experience.

