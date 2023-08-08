Honda SP160 goes official in India: Check price, features

August 08, 2023

Honda SP160 gets a 12-liter fuel tank

Honda has introduced the SP160, a new commuter motorcycle, in India. The bike features a 162.71cc, single-cylinder motor, linked to a five-speed gearbox, delivering 13.2hp of power and 14.59Nm of peak torque. It is available in two variants. The single-disc model costs Rs. 1.18 lakh while the double-disc variant is priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The motorbike boasts a youthful design

Compared to Honda's SP125, the SP160 sports a more practical and youthful design with tank extensions and sharp bodywork. It's available in multiple paint schemes, including two-tone options. The engine capacity, bore-stroke value, and output figures of SP160 are identical to the Unicorn. The bike offers a fully digital console, LED headlight, telescopic front forks, mono-shock, a 276mm front disc, and 220mm/130mm rear disc/drum.

Honda SP160 challenges Bajaj Pulsar 150's market

The Honda SP160 is priced to compete with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 150, which includes some similar features to the former. The SP160 is expected to heat up the competition in the Indian commuter motorcycle market, where many brands aim to strengthen their presence. This launch is significant for Honda as it expands its commuter motorcycle portfolio in the country.

