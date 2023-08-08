Ducati launches Diavel V4, makes Ranveer Singh Indian brand ambassador

Written by Akash Pandey August 08, 2023 | 02:01 pm 2 min read

The Diavel V4 gets safety features like traction control (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has launched the new Diavel V4 for Rs. 25.91 lakh in India. The deliveries for the motorbike have started across all Ducati stores in 10 regions including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Besides the launch, the company has also announced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador in the country. Let's see what the bike offers.

Take a look at the announcement

The bike sports 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

The new Diavel V4 gets a 20-liter muscular tank, large air vents, scooped seat with a slim tail section, a single-sided swingarm, and an LED headlight with C-shaped LED DRLs. It gets two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. Suspension obligations are handled by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

It offers three power modes and four riding modes

The Diavel V4 uses a 1,158cc, V4 GranTurismo engine, producing 168hp at 10,750rpm and 128Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill offers three selectable power modes, and the rider can choose from four riding configurations. The 223kg bike includes a pair of 330mm rotors and Brembo Stylema four-piston monobloc calipers to keep up the braking. It also gets ABS with naturalistic cornering modulation.

