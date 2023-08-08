2024 Kawasaki Z H2, Z H2 SE debut in India

The 2024 Z H2 SE benefits from Showa Skyhook Technology (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Z H2 and Z H2 SE motorcycles in India, for Rs. 23.48 lakh and Rs. 27.76 lakh, respectively. Both bikes feature a 998cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a supercharger, producing 197.2hp at 11,000rpm and 137Nm at 8,500rpm. The standard Z H2 has manually adjustable suspension, while the SE variant boasts Showa Skyhook Technology for electronically-adjustable shock absorption.

The new bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Design-wise, the Kawasaki Z H2, and Z H2 SE appear similar and include an aggressive headlight, muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, side-slung exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Both come with twin 320mm front discs and a single 260mm rotor for braking. The motorcycles compete with the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and BMW S 1000 R in India.

Bookings are now open for both models

Kawasaki has opened bookings for both models in India. The 2024 Z H2 is available in Metallic Carbon Gray with Ebony paint. It is priced at Rs. 23.48 lakh. Meanwhile, the 2024 Z H2 SE comes in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray with Ebony and green accents on the frame and engine cowl. It costs Rs. 27.76 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

