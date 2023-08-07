TVS Raider 125 Marvel Super Squad edition teased, launch soon

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 05:47 pm 2 min read

The special edition bike is likely to have more than three variants (Photo credit: TVS)

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to unveil the Marvel Super Squad edition of its Raider 125 motorcycle on August 11. This special edition vehicle will likely feature superhero-themed liveries, similar to the NTorq 125 scooter launched a few years back. Currently, the Raider 125 comes in three variants and four colors, with prices ranging from Rs. 94,619 to Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Raider is India's first commuter bike with a TFT screen

Raider 125 stands out as India's first commuter motorcycle with a TFT instrument console, typically found on premium bikes. It boasts SmartXonnect technology, connecting riders to the motorcycle via a mobile app. The two-wheeler uses a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine, delivering 11.22hp of power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It also features telescopic suspension, a five-step-adjustable mono-shock unit, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Sales are expected to boost with superhero-themed bikes

The Raider 125 Marvel Super Squad edition is expected to boost sales and enhance TVS' image. The Marvel editions of the NTorq 125 scooter, were well received by customers. Pricing the upcoming special edition variant at a premium compared to regular models may pose a challenge. Despite this, the move is likely to attract superhero fans/enthusiasts, further increasing the Raider 125's popularity in India.

