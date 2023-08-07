2024 Kawasaki Ninja 650 goes official at Rs. 7.2 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 04:57 pm 1 min read

The 2024 Ninja 650 comes with dual-channel ABS (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 Ninja 650 at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.16 lakh, a marginal increase from the 2023 model. The new bike meets the latest emission norms and E20 fuel requirements in India, making it more eco-friendly than its predecessor. It is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and 64Nm at 6,700rpm.

Check out the highlights of the motorbike

The 2024 Ninja 650 retains a twin-pod headlight, a muscular fuel tank, a full-fairing design, a step-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, full-LED lighting, and a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT screen. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, there are disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

The bike's success will rely on various factors

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a reliable option for those looking for a high-profile sports bike under Kawasaki's branding. The bike's success here will depend on factors like competition, customer demand, and economic conditions. Kawasaki must maintain its reputation for quality and reliability to attract and retain customers. Overall, the 2024 Ninja 650 is a promising addition to the Indian motorcycle market.

