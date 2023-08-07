Hyundai launches CRETA and ALCAZAR Adventure Editions: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 03:45 pm 2 min read

CRETA Adventure Edition is available in six colors, while ALCAZAR in seven (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has just introduced the ALCAZAR and CRETA Adventure Editions, which start at Rs. 15.17 lakh and Rs. 19.04 lakh, respectively. Both models sport a new Ranger Khaki color. The company launched these special variants to give customers more rugged and adventurous versions of the SUVs. Here are the complete details on their design, interiors, and engine.

How do they look inside and out?

Besides the Ranger Khaki color, the SUVs have blacked-out skid plates, grille, side sills, roof rails, ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, and alloy wheels. On the front fender, there's an 'Adventure' emblem. At the rear, they have a dark-chrome finish for Hyundai's logo. Inside, you'll find an all-black theme, new upholstery, Sage Green inserts, a dual-camera dashcam, metal pads, and Adventure-spec mats.

What about performance?

The ALCAZAR Adventure Edition offers 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter diesel mills, with a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The CRETA Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-liter NA petrol motor linked to a six-speed manual or IVT gearbox. While the engine specifications remain unchanged, it's the design/features that set these Adventure Editions apart.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Hyundai CRETA Adventure Edition starts at Rs. 15.17 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.89 lakh. Meanwhile, the ALCAZAR Adventure Edition falls in the price bracket of Rs. 19.04-21.23 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

