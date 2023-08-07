2024 Lexus RX 450h+ SUV goes official: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 02:27 pm 2 min read

2024 Lexus RX 450h+ can be fully recharged in about 2.5 hours (Photo credit: Lexus)

Lexus has introduced the 2024 RX 450h+ with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which demonstrates the brand's commitment to meeting the growing demand for electrified luxury SUVs. This new model is likely to attract buyers who value fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness without compromising performance. The success of other luxury plug-in hybrid SUVs, like Volvo XC90 Recharge and BMW X5 xDrive45e may have influenced this decision.

The vehicle comes in 8 colors

The 2024 RX 450h+ is offered in eight exterior colors, including Eminent White Pearl, Iridium, Cloudburst Gray, Caviar, Copper Crest, Matador Red Mica, Nori Green Pearl, and Nightfall Mica. It sports standard 21-inch, 20-spoke wheels. Interior goodies include four heated/ventilated power seats, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, and more.

The car hits a top speed of 200km/h

The 2024 RX 450h+ sports a 2.5-liter, inline-four-cylinder, petrol engine, two electric motors, and a Lithium-ion battery pack. With a peak output of 304hp, it is the second most powerful engine option for the RX, boasting a 0-96km/h acceleration in 6.2 seconds. It can attain a top speed of 200km/h. The onboard battery pack promises 56.32km of all-electric range per charge.

What about its pricing and availability?

In the US, the 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ carries a starting price tag of $70,080 (around Rs. 57.9 lakh). It offers a range of features that appeal to SUV enthusiasts, who prioritize luxury and exclusivity over affordability.

