Lamborghini Countach from Wolf of Wall Street hits auction block

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 07, 2023 | 10:37 am 1 min read

Only 23 units of the car have been made (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

The iconic 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach from The Wolf of Wall Street is hitting the auction block at RM Sotheby's Luxury Week Auction in December. Valued at over $2 million, this rare Bianco Polo-finished beauty is one of only 23 ever produced. Designed by Horacio Pagani, it boasts updated bumpers and air intakes behind doors, making it one of the fastest Countach models ever.

Leonardo DiCaprio's character crashed the car in the movie

In the movie, Jordan Belfort's extravagant lifestyle is epitomized when he crashes a white 25th Anniversary Countach while intoxicated. The car's design, courtesy of Pagani who later founded Pagani Automobili, was controversial due to its resemblance to the Ferrari Testarossa. However, its unmatched performance solidified its status as the fastest version of the original Countach.

Hollywood history meets Lamborghini legacy

There's a debate over whether the wrecked Countach in the film was an actual 25th Anniversary edition or a modified lookalike. Director Martin Scorsese reportedly insisted on using a real Lamborghini Countach for authenticity. Regardless, the pristine car up for auction at RM Sotheby's represents a unique blend of Lamborghini and Hollywood history that appeals to multiple generations.

