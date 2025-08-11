Shai Hope averages 41.14 in home ODIs: Decoding the stats 

West Indies defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The hosts accomplished a revised target of 181 runs in 35 overs in the rain-hit game. WI skipper Shai Hope, who played a 32-run knock, went past 2,000 runs in home ODIs during his stay. On this note, let's decode his numbers across ODIs in the Caribbean Islands.

Stats 17 50-plus scores at home Hope went past 2,000 runs (now 2,016) in home ODIs with his 16th run in the game. Having played 59 matches at home, Hope averages a brilliant 41.14 as his tally reads four tons and 13 fifties (SR: 74.69). As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now among the six batters with over 2,000-plus ODI runs in the Caribbean Islands. However, Hope's average is only better than that of Chris Gayle (36.99) on this list.

Information Numbers are better away from home Though Hope's numbers in home ODIs can be labeled as impressive, he has fared far better in away-from-home games. While he averages 53.06 in away ODIs, having scored 2,441 runs, his average in neutral matches goes further up to 59.18 (1,302 runs).

DYK Hope way ahead of his teammates Hope played his maiden home ODI in March 2017. Evin Lewis (1,110) is the only other WI batter to hammer more than 700 runs in home ODIs in this period. Among WI players with at least 500 runs in this duration, only Gayle (65.30) has clocked a better average than Hope. Meanwhile, the WI skipper has bagged a solitary duck in home matches so far.