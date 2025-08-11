BCCI not rushing to decide Kohli, Rohit's ODI future: Report
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it is not rushing to decide the One Day International (ODI) futures of cricketing icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The speculation comes as India's next ODI series against Australia is set for October. Questions are being raised over whether the duo can continue playing till the 2027 ODI World Cup at their respective ages of 39 and 40.
Immediate priorities
BCCI waiting for Kohli, Rohit to take call
A BCCI source told PTI that the board isn't rushing to make a decision on Kohli and Rohit's ODI careers. The official said, "If they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour." The immediate focus of the board is on sending the best team for Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available.
Recent form
Kohli, Rohit last played together in Champions Trophy final
Kohli and Rohit last played together for India in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Kohli scored a century against Pakistan in a group stage match while Rohit contributed with a half-century in the final. Since then, neither player has taken part in competitive cricket after IPL ended. Kohli is currently based out of London and has hinted at resuming training by sharing an Instagram story of an indoor nets session.
Farewell match
No discussions on farewell match for the duo
Despite some media reports suggesting that the BCCI is considering a farewell match for the duo in Sydney on October 25, the source said no such discussions have taken place yet. The official also raised questions about whether Kohli and Rohit would want to play three India A matches against South Africa A before their ODI series against South Africa.
Career
Stalwarts of the format
Kohli crossed the 14,000 ODI runs mark during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He currently owns 14,181 runs across 302 ODIs at an average of 57.88. He also owns a strike rate of 93.34, including 51 centuries and 74 half-centuries. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has scored 11,168 runs across 273 ODIs at an average of 48.76. His strike in ODIs reads 92.80, including 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries.