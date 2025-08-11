BCCI not rushing to decide Kohli, Rohit's ODI future: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it is not rushing to decide the One Day International (ODI) futures of cricketing icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma . The speculation comes as India's next ODI series against Australia is set for October. Questions are being raised over whether the duo can continue playing till the 2027 ODI World Cup at their respective ages of 39 and 40.

Immediate priorities BCCI waiting for Kohli, Rohit to take call A BCCI source told PTI that the board isn't rushing to make a decision on Kohli and Rohit's ODI careers. The official said, "If they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour." The immediate focus of the board is on sending the best team for Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available.

Recent form Kohli, Rohit last played together in Champions Trophy final Kohli and Rohit last played together for India in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Kohli scored a century against Pakistan in a group stage match while Rohit contributed with a half-century in the final. Since then, neither player has taken part in competitive cricket after IPL ended. Kohli is currently based out of London and has hinted at resuming training by sharing an Instagram story of an indoor nets session.

Farewell match No discussions on farewell match for the duo Despite some media reports suggesting that the BCCI is considering a farewell match for the duo in Sydney on October 25, the source said no such discussions have taken place yet. The official also raised questions about whether Kohli and Rohit would want to play three India A matches against South Africa A before their ODI series against South Africa.