Hardik Pandya to undergo fitness assessment ahead of Asia Cup

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will undergo a fitness assessment at the BCCI 's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The evaluation is scheduled for August 11 and 12, The Times of India reported. This comes as part of India's preparations for the upcoming continental tournament starting September 9. Here are further details.

Player updates Updates on other players In another update, Shreyas Iyer had completed his fitness assessment between July 27 and 29. The middle-order batter led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, a year after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title. Meanwhile, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is still recovering from a sports hernia surgery he underwent in June in Munich. He is expected to spend another week at the NCA under medical supervision for full recovery.

Training update Suryakumar's recovery from surgery Suryakumar recently shared a video on Instagram showing his return to batting practice at the NCA. He was also seen exercising and running as part of his recovery process. "Can't wait to be back doing what I love," he wrote in the post. His performance in IPL 2025 was remarkable, scoring 717 runs for Mumbai Indians and winning the Most Valuable Player award.