Can Suryakumar Yadav recover in time for Asia Cup? 

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is yet to fully recover from the sports hernia surgery he underwent in June in Munich. He will spend another week at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the watchful eyes of physios and the medical team, as per Times of India. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will undergo a routine fitness assessment at Bengaluru's NCA on August 11 and 12.

Assessment details Hardik Pandya undergoes fitness assessment Pandya, who has been training in Mumbai since mid-July, was a key player in India's white-ball success at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. His fitness assessment comes ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 squad selection. The tournament is scheduled to start on September 9, with India drawn against Pakistan in Group A.

Recovery progress Suryakumar Yadav continues rehabilitation Suryakumar, who underwent sports hernia surgery in June, is yet to attain full fitness. However, he recently shared a video on Instagram showing his return to batting practice at the NCA. He was also seen exercising and running as part of his rehabilitation process. "Can't wait to be back doing what I love," Suryakumar wrote in his Instagram post.