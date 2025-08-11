Can Suryakumar Yadav recover in time for Asia Cup?
What's the story
Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is yet to fully recover from the sports hernia surgery he underwent in June in Munich. He will spend another week at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the watchful eyes of physios and the medical team, as per Times of India. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will undergo a routine fitness assessment at Bengaluru's NCA on August 11 and 12.
Assessment details
Hardik Pandya undergoes fitness assessment
Pandya, who has been training in Mumbai since mid-July, was a key player in India's white-ball success at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. His fitness assessment comes ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 squad selection. The tournament is scheduled to start on September 9, with India drawn against Pakistan in Group A.
Recovery progress
Suryakumar Yadav continues rehabilitation
Suryakumar, who underwent sports hernia surgery in June, is yet to attain full fitness. However, he recently shared a video on Instagram showing his return to batting practice at the NCA. He was also seen exercising and running as part of his rehabilitation process. "Can't wait to be back doing what I love," Suryakumar wrote in his Instagram post.
Fitness update
What about Shreyas Iyer?
Shreyas Iyer had cleared his fitness test between July 27 and 29. However, despite his leadership in the IPL, leading Punjab Kings to the final and previously guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a title, he was ignored for India's five-match Test series against England. The selectors' decision on Shreyas's inclusion in the T20I squad for the Asia Cup remains to be seen.