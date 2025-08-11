Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2026 amid knee issues? 

The future of cricketing legend MS Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the talk of the town as 2026 Indian Premier League auction approaches. After a disappointing season in IPL 2025, fans are eager to know if their beloved captain will return for another season. The 44-year-old has been battling persistent knee issues and recently addressed questions about his plans for the upcoming tournament.

Witty comeback 'I have time to decide' says Dhoni When asked about his IPL 2026 plans, Dhoni said at a event, "I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide." He added that he has until December to make a final decision. A fan in the crowd urged him to play, prompting Dhoni's witty reply: "The pain I have in my knees, who will take care of that?" The interaction was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

Injury management Dhoni underwent surgery after IPL 2023 Dhoni's knee has been a major talking point in recent seasons. After leading CSK to a thrilling title win in IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans, he underwent surgery in Mumbai. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter had played through pain that season but delayed the operation until after the campaign for proper rehabilitation before IPL 2024. In the last two editions, Dhoni has batted lower down the order due to his knee issue.