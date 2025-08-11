Rizwan defends bowlers after Pakistan's defeat in 2nd ODI

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed confidence in his bowling unit's ability to bounce back, as the three-match ODI series against West Indies heads for a decider. The West Indies won the second ODI of the series in Trinidad by chasing down an adjusted victory target of 181 in a rain-affected contest at Brian Lara Stadium. Roston Chase and Justin Greaves put up an unbeaten partnership of 77 to lead their team to victory.

Summary Summary of the 2nd ODI Pakistan scored 171/7 in 37 overs. Hasan Nawaz (36*) top scored for them as Jayden Seales claimed a three-fer for WI. In response, the revised target for WI was 181 in 35 overs. Despite a few hiccups, the hosts got the job done with 5 wickets to spare (184/5). Sherfane Rutherford (45) and Chase (49*) powered the run chase

Captain's statement Rizwan backs his bowlers Rizwan defended his bowlers, especially Salman Agha and Saim Ayub, who were targeted by Chase and Greaves. He said both have been effective for Pakistan in the past. "Saim didn't have the best day today, but he performed well in the T20Is. That's just part of the game," Rizwan said after the match.

Team strategy We are keeping our options open: Rizwan Rizwan also hinted at a flexible approach for the series decider, saying they would finalize their XI after assessing conditions. "Honestly, the weather forecast has been completely different from expectations, and it's hard to read. We're keeping our options open," he said. The West Indies's victory was their first over Pakistan in over six years, with their last win coming during the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Nottingham.