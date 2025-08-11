LOADING...
Rizwan defends bowlers after Pakistan's defeat in 2nd ODI
WI beat PAK by 5 wickets in the second ODI

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 11, 2025
09:38 am
What's the story

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed confidence in his bowling unit's ability to bounce back, as the three-match ODI series against West Indies heads for a decider. The West Indies won the second ODI of the series in Trinidad by chasing down an adjusted victory target of 181 in a rain-affected contest at Brian Lara Stadium. Roston Chase and Justin Greaves put up an unbeaten partnership of 77 to lead their team to victory.

Summary 

Summary of the 2nd ODI 

Pakistan scored 171/7 in 37 overs. Hasan Nawaz (36*) top scored for them as Jayden Seales claimed a three-fer for WI. In response, the revised target for WI was 181 in 35 overs. Despite a few hiccups, the hosts got the job done with 5 wickets to spare (184/5). Sherfane Rutherford (45) and Chase (49*) powered the run chase

Captain's statement

Rizwan backs his bowlers

Rizwan defended his bowlers, especially Salman Agha and Saim Ayub, who were targeted by Chase and Greaves. He said both have been effective for Pakistan in the past. "Saim didn't have the best day today, but he performed well in the T20Is. That's just part of the game," Rizwan said after the match.

Team strategy

We are keeping our options open: Rizwan

Rizwan also hinted at a flexible approach for the series decider, saying they would finalize their XI after assessing conditions. "Honestly, the weather forecast has been completely different from expectations, and it's hard to read. We're keeping our options open," he said. The West Indies's victory was their first over Pakistan in over six years, with their last win coming during the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Nottingham.

Coach's vision

West Indies eye 2027 World Cup

West Indies coach Daren Sammy and skipper Shai Hope have their eyes set on the 2027 World Cup. "We always speak about partnerships and we just want to get better in every area, so I am happy with the win today," Hope said after the match. He credited Chase and Greaves for their performance in middle overs that helped seal the deal for West Indies against Pakistan.