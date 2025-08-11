Tim David breaks this David Warner record in T20Is: Details
What's the story
Tim David has broken David Warner's long-standing record for the most sixes by an Australian in a T20I against South Africa. The Australian cricketer smashed eight sixes during his innings of 83 runs off just 52 balls in the first T20I match at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on Sunday. The previous record was held by Warner, who had hit six sixes during his innings of 89 runs in Melbourne back in 2009.
Match highlights
Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs
David's explosive innings was instrumental in Australia's 17-run victory over South Africa. The hosts were all out for 178 runs in their 20 overs, with Cameron Green contributing a quickfire 35 off just 13 balls. South African bowler Kwena Maphaka took four wickets for just 20 runs. In reply, South Africa managed only 161 runs for nine wickets despite Ryan Rickelton's fighting knock of 71 runs.
Recent achievements
David's blistering form continues
David's blistering innings comes on the back of his record-breaking performance last month, when he scored the fastest T20I century by an Australian in just 37 balls against West Indies. He had scored an unbeaten 102 runs in that match, hitting 11 sixes and six fours. His explosive batting had helped Australia secure a six-wicket victory at Warner Park, St Kitts.
Captain's remarks
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh praises David
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh praised David for his match-winning performance, saying, "Certainly we want guys like David to come out and bat the way he did, he was the difference." The win marked Australia's ninth consecutive victory in T20Is. The second match of the three-game series will be played in Darwin on Tuesday.
Feat
350 sixes in T20 cricket for David
David, who struck at 159.62, completed 350 sixes in T20s with his third of the contest. He has now raced to 355 sixes from 285 matches (256 innings). As many as 88 of David's T20 sixes have come in T20Is from 58 matches (51 innings). The former Singapore player has smashed 62 T20I sixes for Australia.
Career
5,500 runs in T20s
David also surpassed 5,500 runs in T20s. He reached the landmark with his 29th run. He has now raced to 5,554 runs in T20s at 31.02. This was his 19th fifty in the format (100s: 1). As many as 1,416 of David's T20 runs have come in T20Is at 37.26 (100s: 1, 50s: 7). Notably, 858 of them have come for Australia.