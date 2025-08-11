Tim David breaks this David Warner record in T20Is: Details 

Tim David has broken David Warner 's long-standing record for the most sixes by an Australian in a T20I against South Africa. The Australian cricketer smashed eight sixes during his innings of 83 runs off just 52 balls in the first T20I match at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on Sunday. The previous record was held by Warner, who had hit six sixes during his innings of 89 runs in Melbourne back in 2009.

Match highlights Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs David's explosive innings was instrumental in Australia's 17-run victory over South Africa. The hosts were all out for 178 runs in their 20 overs, with Cameron Green contributing a quickfire 35 off just 13 balls. South African bowler Kwena Maphaka took four wickets for just 20 runs. In reply, South Africa managed only 161 runs for nine wickets despite Ryan Rickelton's fighting knock of 71 runs.

Recent achievements David's blistering form continues David's blistering innings comes on the back of his record-breaking performance last month, when he scored the fastest T20I century by an Australian in just 37 balls against West Indies. He had scored an unbeaten 102 runs in that match, hitting 11 sixes and six fours. His explosive batting had helped Australia secure a six-wicket victory at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Captain's remarks Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh praises David Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh praised David for his match-winning performance, saying, "Certainly we want guys like David to come out and bat the way he did, he was the difference." The win marked Australia's ninth consecutive victory in T20Is. The second match of the three-game series will be played in Darwin on Tuesday.

Feat 350 sixes in T20 cricket for David David, who struck at 159.62, completed 350 sixes in T20s with his third of the contest. He has now raced to 355 sixes from 285 matches (256 innings). As many as 88 of David's T20 sixes have come in T20Is from 58 matches (51 innings). The former Singapore player has smashed 62 T20I sixes for Australia.