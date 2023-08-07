How 2023 Toyota Vellfire fares against 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 07, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both MPVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Toyota has launched the 2023 iteration of the Vellfire MPV in India, with a price tag of Rs. 1.2 crore (ex-showroom). It is exclusively available with the Executive Lounge package. At that price point, the premium people-mover rivals the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Can the Japanese fighter defeat the German brawler for the top spot in the full-size MPV category? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz entered the premium MPV segment in 1996 with the first-generation V-Class (Viano). The car redefined the full-size MPV segment by offering a spacious cabin with luxurious, feel-good features. However, it was soon challenged by the Toyota Vellfire, which gained popularity among younger buyers for its attractive looks and lounge-like in-cabin experience. Now, in their newest avatars, which one makes more sense?

Toyota Vellfire looks more pleasing of the two

Built on the TNGA-K platform, the 2023 Toyota Vellfire gets a large grille with chrome detailing, swept-back LED headlamps, side steppers, sliding doors, chrome-lined windows, and vertical LED taillights. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class has an illuminated LED contour grille, adaptive multibeam LED headlights, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and a tall tailgate with a large glass unit. Both MPVs roll on designer alloy wheels.

The Vellfire features the brand's "Omotenashi" philosophy

The Toyota Vellfire features the brand's "Omotenashi" philosophy and has a luxurious cabin featuring pull-down sunshades, theatre-like lighting, lounge-style powered Ottoman seats, and a freestanding infotainment system. Mercedes-Benz V-Class gets a spacious six-seater cabin with a minimalist all-black dashboard, ventilated front seats, 64-color ambient lighting, dual electric sunroofs, and a dual 12.3-inch screen setup. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags on both cars.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be backed by multiple hybrid powertrains

Powering the 2023 Toyota Vellfire is a 2.4-liter, turbo-petrol engine (275hp/430Nm) or a 250hp, 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain. Transmission duties are handled by either a CVT or an e-CVT gearbox. The technical details of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the premium full-size people-mover to be offered with multiple petrol and diesel engine options with mild or strong-hybrid setups.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Toyota Vellfire can be yours at Rs. 1.2 crore. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class to carry a premium over the previous generation model, which started at Rs. 71.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Vellfire makes more sense, with its aggressive design, luxurious cabin based on the "Omotenashi" philosophy, and multiple powertrain options.

