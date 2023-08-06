Tesla plunges into pool after crashing through wall, driver unhurt

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 06, 2023

A Tesla EV recently crashed through a concrete wall and into a swimming pool in Arizona, US. This incident caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the property. The driver miraculously escaped unharmed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. However, the homeowner suspects the EV swerved to avoid another car on the road, leading to a dramatic collision.

Safety concerns rise amid several incidents with Tesla EVs

Tesla has faced negative publicity in recent years due to incidents related to autopilot malfunctions, battery fires, and exploding roofs. These events have raised concerns about the safety and reliability of EVs, resulting in increased scrutiny from regulators and consumers. To recall, a similar accident took place in California this January. The latest crash could further impact public perception of the brand.

Tesla needs to address issues with its autopilot

To address these concerns, Tesla may need to enhance its safety features and provide better training to its owners. The company should also consider being more transparent about the risks associated with its autopilot system and other features. Potential legal liability and public relations fallout from this incident could lead to lawsuits from the homeowner and other parties affected by the accident.

