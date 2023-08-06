BMW bids 6 Series Gran Turismo farewell over poor sales

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 06, 2023 | 04:38 pm 2 min read

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo features Matrix LED headlamps (Photo credit: BMW)

After a six-year run, BMW is now discontinuing the 6 Series Gran Turismo due to its lackluster sales performance. The luxury car was not able to attract many private customers and was primarily used as an airport and hotel shuttle in the European region. Despite an update in 2021 and an electrified powertrain, the carmaker sold just 509 units in Germany in 2022.

Owners of 6 Series face uncertainty in India

The consequences of BMW's decision are still uncertain, especially for markets like India, where the sedan starts at Rs. 72.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Indian consumers who have purchased or considered the 6 Series Gran Turismo may be affected. However, the German marque is yet to comment on the matter. It's unclear if the company plans to introduce a new model to replace the discontinued vehicle.

BMW will pull the plug in November 2023

In summary, BMW is officially retiring the underperforming 6 Series Gran Turismo by November 2023. The car's poor sales record, despite having an electrified powertrain, over the past few years has led to this decision. Although the impact on consumers and potential replacement models remains to be seen, we believe that the Bavaria-based automaker might not revive the 6 Series range, anytime soon.

