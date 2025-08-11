BlueStone's ₹1,541cr IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Bengaluru-based jewelry retailer BlueStone has launched its initial public offering (IPO) today. The company aims to raise ₹1,541 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale. The IPO is priced between ₹492 and ₹517 per share and will close on August 13. At the upper price band, the company will be valued at about ₹7,823 crore.

Subscription specifics Here's a look at the offer The BlueStone IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹820 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.39 crore shares by existing shareholders. These include Accel India III (Mauritius), Saama Capital II, Kalaari Capital Partners, Iron Pillar funds, and Hero Enterprise's Sunil Kant Munjal. Investors can bid for a minimum of 29 shares in multiples thereafter with the allocation being split between qualified institutional buyers (75%), non-institutional investors (15%), and retail investors (10%).

Business overview Digital-first jewelry retailer BlueStone is a digital-first omni-channel jewelry retailer that sells diamond, gold, platinum, and studded jewelry under its flagship brand. As of March 2025, the company had 275 stores across 117 cities and an online platform with over 7,400 designs. The company manufactures more than 75% of its jewelry in-house at facilities in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat.