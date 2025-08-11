Highway Infrastructure to debut on exchanges tomorrow

IPO was a major hit with investors

Investor demand was off the charts: the IPO was subscribed over 300 times! Retail investors jumped in, but non-institutional and big institutional buyers were even more enthusiastic.

In total, Highway Infrastructure raised ₹130 crore through a mix of new shares and an offer-for-sale.

Share allotment wrapped up on August 8, so all eyes are now on their big market debut.