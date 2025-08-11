Next Article
Highway Infrastructure to debut on exchanges tomorrow
Highway Infrastructure Ltd is all set to debut on the BSE and NSE this Tuesday, August 12.
Their IPO was a major hit with investors—the expected listing price is ₹94 per share, which is 35% higher than the original issue price of ₹70.
The IPO window ran from August 5-7 and saw strong buzz in the market.
IPO was a major hit with investors
Investor demand was off the charts: the IPO was subscribed over 300 times! Retail investors jumped in, but non-institutional and big institutional buyers were even more enthusiastic.
In total, Highway Infrastructure raised ₹130 crore through a mix of new shares and an offer-for-sale.
Share allotment wrapped up on August 8, so all eyes are now on their big market debut.