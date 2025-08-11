Weird weather hits Voltas's Q1 profit, shares down 29%: Report
Voltas saw its Q1 profit drop 58% year-on-year to ₹140.6 crore, with revenue down 20%.
The main culprit? Weird weather—late summer and early monsoon meant fewer people needed ACs, hurting sales.
Unpredictable weather's impact on AC sales
If you follow stocks or tech brands, this shows how much unpredictable weather can shake up even big companies.
Voltas stayed number one in ACs thanks to its strong brand and reach, but profits and margins took a real knock.
Home appliances cushion the blow
While AC sales struggled, Voltas Beko's home appliances (think washing machines and fridges) helped cushion the blow.
Analysts are still optimistic about the stock's future, with a "Buy" rating and a target price of ₹1,387.
Keep an eye on Voltas as things shift
Voltas shares have dropped nearly 29% so far this year and are trading below key averages.
Technical signals remain bearish for now—but if you're watching the market, this could be one to keep an eye on as things shift.