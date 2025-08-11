Weird weather hits Voltas's Q1 profit, shares down 29%: Report

Voltas saw its Q1 profit drop 58% year-on-year to ₹140.6 crore, with revenue down 20%. The main culprit? Weird weather—late summer and early monsoon meant fewer people needed ACs, hurting sales.

Unpredictable weather's impact on AC sales If you follow stocks or tech brands, this shows how much unpredictable weather can shake up even big companies.

Voltas stayed number one in ACs thanks to its strong brand and reach, but profits and margins took a real knock.

Home appliances cushion the blow While AC sales struggled, Voltas Beko's home appliances (think washing machines and fridges) helped cushion the blow.

Analysts are still optimistic about the stock's future, with a "Buy" rating and a target price of ₹1,387.