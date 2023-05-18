Auto

Volkswagen Tiguan breaks cover with better in-cabin experience and safety

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2023, 03:07 pm 2 min read

Volkswagen Tiguan rides on 18-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automaker Volkswagen has launched the Tiguan in a refreshed avatar. The SUV now gets updated interiors and more features than the outgoing model. The premium mid-size offering is priced at Rs. 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV now comes equipped with Level 1 ADAS functions with Park Assist feature to increase its safety and convenience quotient.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most popular cars for Volkswagen in India, the Tiguan is a flagship offering for the carmaker. Along with the SKODA KODIAQ, the SUV popularized the premium mid-size segment on our shores.

In its updated MY-2023 avatar, the four-wheeler now features a safety net of Level 1 ADAS functions as standard.

The car competes against Jeep Meridian and Hyundai TUCSON.

The SUV features adaptive LED headlamps and designer alloy wheels

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. It features a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, adaptive 'IQ.LIGHT' LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, silvered roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch 'Frankfurt' alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the SUV.

The car has dual-tone leather upholstery

On the inside, the Volkswagen Tiguan has a five-seater cabin with premium dual-tone 'Storm Grey' leather upholstery. It gets a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with gesture control and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and Level 1 ADAS functions.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter petrol engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan remains mechanically unaltered and draws power from a 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox with four-wheel-drive technology. The motor puts out a maximum power of 187hp and a peak torque of 320Nm.

Is the refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan a better buy now?

In India, the Volkswagen Tiguan can now be yours at Rs. 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully-loaded Elegance trim. The updated SUV is now available in seven color options. In our opinion, with the addition of ADAS functions and other feel-good features such as adaptive 'IQ.LIGHT' LED headlamps and wireless charging, the refreshed Tiguan now makes more sense on our shores.