Auto

Mahindra's BE.05 electric SUV spotted testing: Check design and features

Mahindra's BE.05 electric SUV spotted testing: Check design and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Mahindra BE.05 will roll on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

After showcasing the Born Electric concept EVs in August last year, homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the BE.05 as its first offering under the new all-electric line-up. In the latest development, a test mule of the e-SUV was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar on public roads in India. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming EV.

Why does this story matter?

After witnessing a positive response for its first all-electric offering, the XUV400, Mahindra is now betting big on all-electric mobility solutions.

The company is getting ready to introduce the all-new BE.05 e-SUV based on the futuristic INGLO platform.

The upcoming EV will flaunt the brand's modern design philosophy and will likely be equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions.

The SUV will flaunt connected-type LED taillights and sculpted bonnet

The Mahindra BE.05 will feature a sharp-looking front fascia with C-shaped LED elements and sleek LED headlamps. The EV will sport a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, door-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. Connected-type LED taillights will be available at the rear end.

It will get a large dual-screen setup

The interiors of the Mahindra BE.05 e-SUV are under wraps. However, we expect the car to feature a minimalist dashboard design, sustainable upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, connected car technology, and a large dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. The passengers' safety will likely be ensured by multiple airbags and Level 2 autonomous driving functions.

It will feature a large battery pack with fast-charging capabilities

The technical specifications of the BE.05 are yet to be disclosed by Mahindra. However, we expect the SUV to draw power from a potent electric motor that will be linked to either a 60kWh or an 80kWh battery pack with fast-charging capabilities.

How much will Mahindra BE.05 cost?

Mahindra is expected to unveil the BE.05 EV in its final avatar by late 2024. The e-SUV is scheduled for launch by October 2025. Currently, the EV is still in the prototype stage and may see some changes before getting into a production-ready avatar. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around the Rs. 25 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline