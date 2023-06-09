Mahindra's BE.05 electric SUV spotted testing: Check design and features
After showcasing the Born Electric concept EVs in August last year, homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the BE.05 as its first offering under the new all-electric line-up. In the latest development, a test mule of the e-SUV was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar on public roads in India. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming EV.
Why does this story matter?
- After witnessing a positive response for its first all-electric offering, the XUV400, Mahindra is now betting big on all-electric mobility solutions.
- The company is getting ready to introduce the all-new BE.05 e-SUV based on the futuristic INGLO platform.
- The upcoming EV will flaunt the brand's modern design philosophy and will likely be equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions.
The SUV will flaunt connected-type LED taillights and sculpted bonnet
The Mahindra BE.05 will feature a sharp-looking front fascia with C-shaped LED elements and sleek LED headlamps. The EV will sport a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, door-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. Connected-type LED taillights will be available at the rear end.
It will get a large dual-screen setup
The interiors of the Mahindra BE.05 e-SUV are under wraps. However, we expect the car to feature a minimalist dashboard design, sustainable upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, connected car technology, and a large dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. The passengers' safety will likely be ensured by multiple airbags and Level 2 autonomous driving functions.
It will feature a large battery pack with fast-charging capabilities
The technical specifications of the BE.05 are yet to be disclosed by Mahindra. However, we expect the SUV to draw power from a potent electric motor that will be linked to either a 60kWh or an 80kWh battery pack with fast-charging capabilities.
How much will Mahindra BE.05 cost?
Mahindra is expected to unveil the BE.05 EV in its final avatar by late 2024. The e-SUV is scheduled for launch by October 2025. Currently, the EV is still in the prototype stage and may see some changes before getting into a production-ready avatar. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around the Rs. 25 lakh mark (ex-showroom).Share this timeline