Kia EV9 v/s Volvo EX90: Which is the better SUV

Kia EV9 delivers up to 541km of range

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled its EV9 SUV. It will go on sale by the end of this year. As for highlights, the car has a futuristic appearance, an opulent three-row cabin, and an electric powertrain that promises a range of up to 541km. The four-wheeler takes on Volvo's EX90 model. However, which one is a better option? Let us find out.

The EV9 is visually pleasing

The Kia EV9 has a flat bonnet, a closed front grille, swept-back headlights with L-shaped DRLs, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, up to 21-inch wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around taillamps. The EX90 sports a clamshell bonnet, flush-fitted door handles, Matrix LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, alloy wheels, and split-type LED taillamps. It also gets a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array.

The EX90 is marginally longer

The Kia EV9 electric SUV is 5,010mm long, 1,980mm wide, and 1,755mm tall. On the other hand, the Volvo EX90 has a length of 5,037mm, a width of 1,963mm, and a height of 1,745mm.

From ADAS to upholstery made using recycled materials

EV9 has a six/seven-seater cabin with a single display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, a Highway Driving Pilot system, Digital Key 2, and an ADAS suite, comprising Lane Keeping Assist and navigation-based Smart Cruise Control. Volvo's EX90 offers a two-tone dashboard, a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, upholstery made using recycled materials, ADAS functions, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

The EV9 delivers more range

Kia EV9 gets an electric motor that makes 215hp/350Nm with a 76.1kWh battery and 201hp/350Nm with a 99.8kWh battery pack. Range estimates of the former are unannounced but the latter delivers 541km. A variant with a dual-motor powertrain (380hp/600Nm) is also offered (range not disclosed). The Volvo EX90 packs a twin-motor e-powertrain (496hp/910Nm) with a 111kWh battery pack that promises 483km of range.

Which one is better?

In the US, the Kia EV9 should carry a price tag of around $56,000 (roughly Rs. 46.1 lakh) while the Volvo EX90 might cost around $80,000 (approximately Rs. 65.8 lakh). Our vote is in favor of the EV9 for its better looks, new features, and greater range. It should also cost much less compared to its rival.