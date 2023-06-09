Auto

Is Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G400d) better than Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Is Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G400d) better than Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 09, 2023, 01:24 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs roll on rugged-looking alloy wheels

Mercedes-Benz has launched an India-specific G-Class (G400d) variant with a price tag of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The model replaces the G350f trim in the brand's line-up and is offered in two trims: Adventure Edition and AMG Line. At that price point, it rivals the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Can the German fighter take down the Japanese brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The G-Class is one of the most iconic and successful models for Mercedes-Benz across the globe. Since its introduction in 1979, the SUV has crossed the five lakh unit sales milestone.

Known for its rugged looks and powerful engine options, the off-roader was originally developed for the Austrian military.

However, its dominance is now being challenged by rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class looks more appealing with its rugged design

Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G400d) has a typical boxy silhouette and sports a clamshell bonnet, a blacked-out grille, circular LED headlights with DRLs, squared windows, ORVMs, side steppers, flared wheel arches, 18/20-inch alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 features a large chrome-slatted grille, tri-beam LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, 20-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, skid plates, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Both cars are on par in terms of dimensions

Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G400d) has a length of 4,816mm, a width of 1,976mm, a height of 1,938mm, and a wheelbase of 2,850mm. In comparison, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is 4,685mm long, 1,980mm wide, 1,945mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Both SUVs feature a premium sound system and ambient lighting

Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G400d) has a luxurious cabin, featuring leather upholstery, multi-contour front seats with active side bolsters, 64-color ambient lighting, a premium Burmester sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and an MBUX infotainment console. Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 gets a seven-seater cabin with a black-and-beige dashboard, leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel.

The G-Class packs a more powerful engine

Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G400d) draws power from a 3.0-liter, V6 diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 325hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. It is linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 runs on a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 305hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. It gets a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Which one is a better option?

In India, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G400d) can be yours at Rs. 2.55 crore, while the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will set you back by Rs. 2.1 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the G-Class makes more sense on our shores with its butch looks, spacious cabin with a premium sound system and advanced MBUX infotainment console, and powerful V6 diesel engine.

Share this timeline