Nissan's all-electric ARIYA spied testing in India: What to expect

Auto

Nissan's all-electric ARIYA spied testing in India: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 11, 2023 | 10:58 am 2 min read

Nissan ARIYA features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan is gearing up to introduce the ARIYA EV in India soon. The premium e-SUV has been spied testing on our shores, hinting at a potential launch in 2024. The upcoming SUV will likely arrive via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. Once launched, this stylish electric vehicle is poised to compete with the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The EV will be offered with multiple powertrain options

In India, the ARIYA will be offered with multiple powertrain options. It may feature a dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration (335hp/560Nm) paired with a 63kWh battery pack. A more powerful dual-motor setup (390hp/600Nm) linked to a larger 87kWh battery is also expected. The former will deliver a range of up to 360km, while the latter will promise a 500km range per charge.

Should you consider the upcoming Nissan ARIYA EV?

With its competitive range and power figures, the Nissan ARIYA is set to challenge other EVs in the premium segment in India. The smaller battery option will be ideal for those who need a comfortable city roundabout, without much compromise on power or range. Meanwhile, the larger battery variant will suit the needs of customers seeking potent performance and a longer driving range.

Share this timeline