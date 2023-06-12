Auto

Can Volvo EX30 defeat Jeep Avenger in compact EV segment

Can Volvo EX30 defeat Jeep Avenger in compact EV segment

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 12, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars are equipped with ADAS functions

Volvo has introduced the all-new EX30 for the global markets with a starting price tag of £33,795 (approximately Rs. 35.02 lakh) in the UK. The car promises a range of up to 440km on a single charge. The subcompact EV rivals the Jeep Avenger at that price point. Can the Swedish fighter claim the champion's crown from the American brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Volvo has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions around the world. Renowned for its focus on safety, the carmaker introduced a LiDAR-based system in the flagship EX90. Now, the company is planning to capture the compact EV segment with the new EX30. However, it has to face a tough competitor in the form of the Jeep Avenger to claim the top spot.

Jeep Avenger looks more appealing of the two

Jeep Avenger sports a sculpted bonnet, a seven-slatted grille, a silvered skid plate, sleek LED headlights, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps with an X-shaped motif. Volvo EX30 features a muscular hood, a closed-of grille, Thor's hammer LED headlights with DRLs, muscular wheel arches, 18/19-inch designer wheels, 'VOLVO' lettering, and connected taillamps with wrap-around C-shaped ends.

The EX30 has overall larger dimensions

Jeep Avenger is 4,084mm long, 1,776mm wide, 1,528mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,560mm. The Volvo EX30 has a length of 4,233mm, a width of 1,836mm, a height of 1,549mm, and a wheelbase of 2,650mm.

Both cars feature ambient lighting and ADAS functions

Jeep Avenger has a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, multi-colored ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats, and a 10.25-inch floating-type touchscreen infotainment system. Volvo EX30 gets a minimalist five-seater cabin with a soundbar covering the upper half of the dashboard, ambient lighting, a digital key, a sunroof, and a freestanding infotainment system. For safety, both EVs feature multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Jeep Avenger promises a range of up to 550km

Jeep Avenger packs a 154hp/260Nm electric motor linked to a 54kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a range of up to 550km. Volvo EX30 is backed by a 268hp/343Nm electric motor with either a 49kWh battery pack or a 64kWh unit. It also gets a 422hp/543Nm twin-motor setup with a 64kWh battery pack. The EX30 has a claimed range of up to 442.5km.

Which one should you choose?

In the European market, the Jeep Avenger will set you back by £35,700 (roughly Rs. 36.99 lakh) starting price, while the Volvo EX30 can be yours with a starting price of £33,795 (approximately Rs. 35.02 lakh). In our opinion, the Avenger makes more sense with its typical SUV design philosophy, tech-biased cabin, and an overall longer driving range.

Share this timeline