Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 11:22 am 2 min read

The upcoming Lamborghini EV will be based on Estoque sedan concept. Representative image (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini is set to unveil its first fully-electric concept vehicle at the upcoming Monterey Car Week next week. The crossover EV, scheduled for its debut in 2028, will represent the company's future technical and design direction. Drawing inspiration from the 2008 Estoque four-door sedan concept, the all-new electrified grand-tourer model will be part of the Italian marque's broader electrification strategy.

It will feature a floor-mounted battery pack

The technical details of the upcoming Lamborghini EV are yet to be disclosed by the iconic supercar maker. However, we expect the high-riding, four-door EV to draw power from electric motors in an all-wheel-drive configuration paired with a large, floor-mounted battery pack.

Lamborghini to continue its tradition at Monterey Car Week

Lamborghini has a history of revealing one-off models at major auto shows to showcase its future direction. This tradition will continue at Monterey Car Week, where Lamborghini will present the prototype of its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), marking a significant milestone for the brand. Recently, the company shifted its focus from "one-offs" to limited-run cars that feature advanced technical solutions for loyal customers.

Lamborghini will expand its line-up with electrified sports cars

The upcoming electric grand-tourer will be the third model in Lamborghini's sustainable line-up, followed by an all-electric successor to the Urus in 2029. This expansion will result in a four-strong lineup of electrified sports cars by the end of the decade. For reference, the Revuelto PHEV has already entered production, while the hybrid successor to the Huracan is set to launch late next year.

