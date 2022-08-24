Auto

Lamborghini cars in high demand; out of stock till 2024

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 24, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini is currently a part of the Volkswagen group (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini cars have gone out of stock till 2024, said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. The Italian supercar marque received an overwhelming response in recent years for various models from its line-up, despite the pandemic and economic uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, the brand's production has been affected by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, much like other carmakers.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 1963, Lamborghini was founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini as a direct competition to Ferrari in the "Grand Tourer" or GT category of vehicles.

The Italian marque has created legendary vehicles such as the Countach, Diablo, Aventador, Gallardo, Huracan, and Urus. It also has multiple victories in various motorsport events under its belt.

It is considered as one of the most iconic supercar brands.

Achievement The company hit production milestones with the Urus and Huracan

Lamborghini has been able to achieve a production milestone of 20,000 units with Urus (in four years) and the Huracan (in eight years). This achievement became possible despite the overall lower production volume, ongoing financial crisis, and the global pandemic. The Italian carmaker has been meticulously working to cater to the rising demand but has been impacted by the semiconductor shortage.

Information More people buying Lamborghini cars, says CEO

"We have more and more (people) stepping into Lamborghini," said Winkelmann. He added that people trust the brand and that the company is doing as much as possible to keep all things updated and rolling in a positive way.

Future The brand has big plans despite the recent setbacks

Lamborghini has a long waiting period of over 18 months, part of which is due to the rise in demand and also due to the recent setbacks that have plagued the automobile industry, in general. However, the brand managed to sell 5,090 units last year and has an ambitious plan to launch a hybrid version of every model by 2024.