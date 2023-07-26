BMW CE 02-based TVS EV to debut in August

Auto

BMW CE 02-based TVS EV to debut in August

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 26, 2023 | 07:08 pm 2 min read

BMW CE 02-based TVS e-scooter will ride on 14-inch wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to unveil an all-new performance-focused electric scooter for the global markets. Given its partnership with BMW Motorrad and the production of the all-new CE 02 electric scooter at TVS's Hosur facility, we believe that the upcoming EV will likely be based on the quirky-looking CE 02. Here's what we can expect from the all-new TVS e-scooter.

Why does this story matter?

TVS Motor Company recently announced that it will soon be launching a brand new "electric-flying" product that will "defy the status quo in mobility." With the introduction of the all-new CE 02 from BMW Motorrad, we believe TVS will make use of the modular platform on which the CE 02 is based. TVS's offering will attract young buyers looking for a performance-focused EV.

The upcoming EV will feature 14-inch wheels and floating-type fender

Based on the BMW CE 02, the upcoming TVS e-scooter will likely feature a slim, bare-bone profile. It will get an LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, a raised handlebar, a small visor, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, a floating-type rear fender, and an LED taillamp. It could house a 3.5-inch TFT instrument console and ride on 14-inch alloy wheels.

It will get dual-channel ABS with a regenerative braking function

To ensure the safety of the rider, the upcoming BMW CE 02-based TVS e-scooter will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a regenerative braking function, traction control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the EV should likely be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a side-mounted mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will deliver a range of up to 90km

Technical details of the upcoming TVS e-scooter are yet to be disclosed. We believe that the EV will use the same mid-mounted electric motor (15hp/55Nm) and battery pack from the BMW CE 02. The e-scooter will likely deliver a range of up to 90km.

When will the BMW CE 02-based TVS e-scooter break cover?

TVS Motor Company will reveal the BMW CE 02-based e-scooter on August 23 for the global market. The pricing details will likely be announced at its launch event, which could happen in India around the festive season. For reference, the BMW CE 02 carries a starting price tag of $7,599 (roughly Rs. 6.23 lakh) in the US market.

Share this timeline