2023 Benelli TRK 502 goes official in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 26, 2023 | 04:28 pm 2 min read

2023 Benelli TRK 502 comes equipped dual-channel ABS

Benelli has launched the 2023 iteration of the TRK 502 in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated ADV now features four new colors: Blue, White, Grey, and Green. Apart from the paint schemes, the motorcycle remains largely unchanged from the outgoing model. Here's a quick look at the best features of the rugged-looking adventure-tourer bike.

Why does this story matter?

Benelli gained popularity in the middleweight adventure-tourer segment in 2017 with the launch of the TRK 502 worldwide. The motorcycle featured the same 500cc, twin-cylinder engine as its sibling, the Leoncino 500, and offered good touring capabilities at a relatively affordable price point. Now, the Italian automaker has updated the model with a new Green color scheme, replacing the aging Red paint job.

The bike features an adjustable windscreen and aluminum wheels

The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. The ADV features a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank, a dual-pod LED headlight, LED DRL, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar with hand guards and heated grips, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, and an LED taillamp. It houses a 5.0-inch full-color instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels.

It has an accessible saddle height of 800mm

Even with a massive ground clearance of 190mm, the 2023 Benelli TRK 502 has an accessible saddle height of 800mm. The ADV is 2,170mm long, 912mm wide, and 1,235mm tall. It has a fuel tank capacity of 20 liter and tips the scales at 213kg.

The ADV comes equipped with semi-floating discs and four-piston calipers

The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 comes equipped with dual 320mm semi-floating discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a large 260mm disc with a single-piston caliper, along with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the ADV motorcycle are handled by 50mm inverted front forks with 135mm of travel and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit with 45mm of travel.

It is backed by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the 2023 Benelli TRK 502 is a 500cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 46.8hp and a peak torque of 46Nm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

