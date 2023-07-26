Taisor, Rumion, Vellfire: Toyota's launch plans for India in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 26, 2023 | 02:20 pm 3 min read

2024 Toyota Vellfire rides on dual-tone designer wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

After a relatively dull start to the year in terms of car launches, Toyota plans to end the second half on a high note by introducing three new models in India. The Japanese marque is working to introduce the Taisor SUV (based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx), the Rumion MPV (a re-badged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga), and the third-generation Vellfire MPV in the country.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki formed a strategic alliance in 2017 to create all-new vehicles/platforms or re-introduce existing offerings by simply changing the brandings. Now, Toyota plans to benefit from this partnership and expand its portfolio in India with the Taisor and Rumion models The carmaker will also be introducing its flagship offering, the Vellfire MPV.

Toyota Taisor will be based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx-based Toyota Taisor will borrow design elements from its sibling, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The coupe-SUV will feature bumper-mounted projector LED headlights, a blacked-out grille, and dual-tone designer wheels. Its five-seater cabin will get a head-up display, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment panel. It will run on a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol (99hp/147Nm) or a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine (89hp/113Nm).

Toyota Rumion will be a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV

The India-bound Toyota Rumion is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The MPV will sport swept-back projector LED headlights, a chrome-surrounded grille, designer dual-tone wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The spacious seven-seater cabin will have faux wood trims, roof-mounted AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It will be powered by a 1.5-liter, "DualJet" engine with a mild-hybrid system (103hp/136.8Nm).

The third-generation Toyota Vellfire flaunts "Omotenashi" design philosophy

The 2024 version of the Vellfire follows the brand's "Omotenashi" design philosophy. It gets a large grille with chrome detailing, side steppers, sliding doors, powered seats, and an all-LED lighting setup. Inside, the luxurious cabin features pull-down sunshades, an overhead console with theatre-like lighting, and a freestanding infotainment system. It draws power from a 2.4-liter, turbo-petrol engine (275hp/430Nm) and a 250hp, 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain.

When will these cars arrive in India?

Toyota is planning to launch the Rumion MPV in August. We expect the 2024 Vellfire to set foot on our shores sometime in late September. Some dealers have already started accepting unofficial pre-orders for the MPV. Apart from this, the Taisor coupe-SUV is set to arrive during the festive season of Diwali in India, sometime in November this year.

