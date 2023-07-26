Kia Seltos's mileage revealed: How it compares to the competition

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 26, 2023

Kia Seltos is equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has introduced the 2023 iteration of Seltos in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The South Korean carmaker has now disclosed the ARAI mileage figures of the SUV. The fuel efficiency for Seltos ranges from 17km/l for the 1.5-liter petrol motor with a manual gearbox to 20.7km/l for the 1.5-liter diesel unit with an iMT transmission.

A quick look at the 2023 Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos has a sculpted bonnet, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a signature tiger-nose grille, designer 18-inch wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Its five-seater cabin features a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (160hp/253Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a mileage figure of 27.97km/l

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced between Rs. 10.7 lakh and Rs. 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It sports a chrome-surrounded grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and 17-inch designer wheels. The five-seater cabin gets a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment panel, a panoramic sunroof, and a head-up display. It runs on a 1.5-liter, K-series, mild-hybrid petrol engine (103hp/137Nm) and a 1.5-liter, TNGA, strong-hybrid setup (114hp/141Nm).

MG Astor offers a mileage of 15.43km/l

The MG Astor can be purchased between Rs. 10.86 lakh and Rs. 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It flaunts projector LED headlights, silvered skid plates, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a five-seater cabin with a digital personal assistant, ventilated front seats, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (108hp/144Nm) and a 1.3-liter, turbo-petrol mill (138hp/220Nm).

Hyundai CRETA has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23km/l

Hyundai CRETA ranges between Rs. 10.87 lakh and Rs. 19.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It gets tri-beam LED headlights, skid plates, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin sports leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a 10.24-inch infotainment system. It is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that develops 113hp/250Nm.

SKODA KUSHAQ delivers an ARAI mileage figure of 19.76km/l

SKODA KUSHAQ is available between Rs. 11.59 lakh and Rs. 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV gets a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it has leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch or 10.0-inch infotainment system. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (115hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol unit (150hp/250Nm).

