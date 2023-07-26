Audi's new OLED taillights will warn other drivers of obstructions

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 26, 2023 | 12:06 pm 2 min read

2024 Audi Q6 will be the first to feature second-generation digital OLED taillights (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi has been known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to automotive lighting technology. The German automaker has now showcased the second-generation digital OLED taillights on the prototype of the upcoming 2024 Q6 e-tron. The unique lighting system acts as a safety feature and provides bespoke warnings and signals to other drivers via six OLED panels with 360 individual segments in total.

Why does this story matter?

Audi has been at the forefront of both battery electric vehicles and safety technology across the globe. To further enhance its safety quotient, the Ingolstadt-based company has revealed the second-generation digital OLED taillights. Apart from the eight pre-configured digital light signatures, customers will be able to add their personal light signatures using the myAudi app.

The Matrix LED lighting system was introduced in 2019

Using the "Digital Micromirror Device" or DMD technology, Audi introduced the Matrix LED lighting system for headlights in 2019. It has a small chip with roughly one million micromirrors that are used to control the intensity and angle of the light to create intricate patterns. To further improve cloud-based Car-to-X communication, the carmaker also added unique digital taillights with OLED technology in 2020.

The second-generation digital taillights feature six OLED panels

The second-generation digital taillights now feature six OLED panels with 60 individual segments per panel. The new "E" electronic architecture makes it easier to control each segment of the taillight to generate unique patterns for providing warnings and other information to fellow road users.

Audi's 'Communication Light' function flashes warning symbols

Audi has added the "Communication Light" functionality on the Q6 e-tron prototype to enhance its safety. It uses data from Audi's cloud-based road monitoring system to flash warning symbols for emergency assist, RECAS (rear-end collision alert signal), hazard warning lights, emergency calls (eCall), roadside assistance calls (bCall), and emergency brake lights. Previously, it only informed the oncoming traffic of passengers exiting the vehicle.

The advanced system will get more symbols in the future

Werner Thomas, project manager for Audi lighting said, "We have opened discussions with regulatory authorities on providing more symbols, including dynamic symbols that flash or strobe for additional effect." He believes this is the first stage of the brand's advanced lighting system.

