Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco: Know why

Written by Akash Pandey July 25, 2023 | 03:15 pm 3 min read

Any defective part will be replaced free of cost

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for as many as 87,599 units of its popular models, the S-Presso and Eeco. The issue is related to the steering setup of the affected cars manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023. According to the automaker, the recall is to address a potential defect in the steering tie rod.

Why does this story matter?

Voluntary recalls due to manufacturing defects aren't uncommon. We have already seen such recall procedures in the past, even from Maruti Suzki. S-Presso and Eeco are popular vehicles in their respective segments and any major issue with them may dent Maruti Suzuki's reputation in the country. As a result, the brand is taking proactive measures.

What happens in a recall?

Recalls or service campaigns are usually conducted by carmakers in order to prioritize the safety and convenience of their customers. Vehicle recalls are carried out by manufacturers from time to time to address potential issues. During the process, the automakers summon affected vehicles from specific batches to their authorized workshops, where the service staff replaces the faulty components free of cost.

Steering tie rod breakage can lead to serious trouble

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," the company said in a regulatory filing. The incidents of steering tie rod breakage are rare. However, upon occurring, they impair the vehicle's handling and can cause serious trouble.

Owners will be contacted by service centers or dealer workshops

Maruti Suzuki will notify owners of the affected S-Presso and Eeco models produced between July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023. To get the issue resolved, Maruti Suzuki's authorized service centers and dealer workshops will get in touch with the owners. The vehicles will be inspected and any defective parts will be replaced at no cost.

Maruti Suzuki has already conducted several recalls in 2023

Maruti Suzuki issued a recall on January 17, 2023 for 17,362 units of Alto K-10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara due to a potential flaw in the airbag controller unit. On January 23, 2023, a batch of Grand Vitara was recalled for replacement of the rear seatbelt mounting bracket. A recall for Baleno RS, in April, addressed possible defect in vacuum pump.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Eeco: Pricing

The S-Presso houses a 1.0-liter petrol engine, available with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options. It is priced between Rs. 4.26 lakh to Rs. 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Eeco is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. It ranges from Rs. 5.27 lakh to Rs. 6.53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

