Honda Elevate will deliver fuel efficiency between 15.3-16.9km/l

Written by Akash Pandey July 25, 2023 | 11:26 am 3 min read

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese carmaker Honda is likely to introduce the Elevate SUV in the Indian market in early September. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the car. The Elevate will deliver a mileage of up to 16.92km/l, which makes the SUV stand head-to-head with rivals such as the Kia Seltos (facelift) in terms of fuel efficiency.

Why does this story matter?

Large vehicles such as SUVs are notorious for guzzling fuel. But thanks to refinements and better combustion technology, brands like Honda and Kia Motors have managed to make their vehicles fuel efficient. Fuel efficiency is one of the most important aspects which Indian buyers take into account when purchasing a vehicle because fuel prices are high and that directly affects running cost.

Elevate's CVT powertrain will provide nearly 17km/l

The Honda Elevate houses a 1.5-liter, DOHC, inline-four, i-VTEC petrol engine, with 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. As per Honda, the manual version will give 15.31km/l, whereas the CVT model will offer 16.92km/l. The CVT trim is almost on par with the Kia Seltos (facelift), which offers a fuel efficiency of 17.9km/l (ARAI figure of 1.5-liter turbo engine with 7-speed DCT).

Elevate will offer improve driving experience as well

The Honda Elevate produces a maximum power of 120hp and a peak torque of 145Nm. Honda claims to have improved acceleration by increasing the driving force in manual mode by 8%. The gear ratio has also been improved for a more comfortable gear-shifting experience.

The SUV has a large blacked-out grille with Honda's badging

The Honda Elevate gets a typical boxy SUV silhouette. On the front, it has a long and sculpted hood with curved edges, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, DRL-integrated LED headlights, bumper-mounted skid plates, ORVMs, roof rails with silver finish, and flared wheel arches. The SUV sports diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, it features wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna.

It gets multiple airbags and Honda Sensing ADAS suite

Inside, the Honda Elevate greets passengers with its five-seater cabin and dual-tone dashboard. The SUV flaunts premium leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger for smartphones, a single-pane sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Features like auto-climate control, cruise control, and connected car tech are onboard. For safety, the vehicle includes multiple airbags and Honda Sensing ADAS suite.

Pre-bookings for Elevate are now open

The Honda Elevate is expected to launch in September 2023. In India, it will compete against Kia Seltos (facelift), Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Hyundai CRETA. The pre-bookings for the SUV are open against a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

