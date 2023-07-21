2023 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs. 10.9 lakh
After revealing the 2023 version of the Seltos, Kia Motors has now announced the prices of the SUV in India. It starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in seven trim levels, the four-wheeler can be booked online for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The automaker has already received over 13,400 pre-bookings for the facelifted SUV.
Why does this story matter?
Kia Seltos become one of the best-selling cars on its debut year (2019) in India, despite its premium price tag. However, its primary competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai CRETA got a major overhaul since then. To regain the champion's crown, the South Korean automaker has now updated its mid-size SUV with sportier looks and Level-2 ADAS functions for an upmarket feel.
The SUV rides on 18-inch designer wheels
The 2023 Kia Seltos follows the brand's modern design philosophy, all while retaining the silhouette of the outgoing model. The SUV features a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted ice cube-like fog lamps, a signature tiger-nose grille, auto-folding ORVMs, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Connected-type LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.
It is backed by multiple engine options
Powering the 2023 Kia Seltos is a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), and a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (160hp/253Nm). Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox.
It gets a Bose sound system and ventilated front seats
Inside, the 2023 Kia Seltos has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and premium leatherette upholstery. The SUV gets a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, a premium Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the driver's display and the infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and multiple Level-2 ADAS functions.
2023 Kia Seltos: Pricing
In India, the 2023 Kia Seltos starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh for the base HTE variant and goes up to Rs. 20 lakh for the range-topping X Line trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.