2023 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs. 10.9 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 21, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

2023 Kia Seltos rolls on 18-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

After revealing the 2023 version of the Seltos, Kia Motors has now announced the prices of the SUV in India. It starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in seven trim levels, the four-wheeler can be booked online for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The automaker has already received over 13,400 pre-bookings for the facelifted SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Kia Seltos become one of the best-selling cars on its debut year (2019) in India, despite its premium price tag. However, its primary competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai CRETA got a major overhaul since then. To regain the champion's crown, the South Korean automaker has now updated its mid-size SUV with sportier looks and Level-2 ADAS functions for an upmarket feel.

The SUV rides on 18-inch designer wheels

The 2023 Kia Seltos follows the brand's modern design philosophy, all while retaining the silhouette of the outgoing model. The SUV features a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted ice cube-like fog lamps, a signature tiger-nose grille, auto-folding ORVMs, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Connected-type LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is backed by multiple engine options

Powering the 2023 Kia Seltos is a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), and a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (160hp/253Nm). Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

It gets a Bose sound system and ventilated front seats

Inside, the 2023 Kia Seltos has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and premium leatherette upholstery. The SUV gets a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, a premium Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the driver's display and the infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and multiple Level-2 ADAS functions.

2023 Kia Seltos: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Kia Seltos starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh for the base HTE variant and goes up to Rs. 20 lakh for the range-topping X Line trim (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.

