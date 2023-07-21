How 2025 MINI Cooper differs from 2023 model

How 2025 MINI Cooper differs from 2023 model

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 21, 2023 | 11:35 am 2 min read

2025 MINI Cooper features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MINI)

Iconic British marque MINI has unveiled the design and interiors of the 2025 Cooper for the global markets. Although the car retains the overall silhouette of the 2023 model, it looks more stunning in its fourth-generation avatar. The all-electric version of the premium hatchback is now being developed as part of a joint venture with the Great Wall Motor from China.

Why does this story matter?

Originally produced by the British Motor Corporation (BMC) in 1959, the Morris Mini-Minor, or MINI became famous as a compact city roundabout. In 2000, German automaker BMW acquired the rights to the legendary hatchback from the Rover Group (formerly British Leyland). Since then, the car has spawned three generations till now, with its fourth generation being prepared for its global debut in 2025.

The hatchback features oval-shaped LED headlamps and designer alloy wheels

The 2025 MINI Cooper largely retains the silhouette of the current model and gets modern-looking rounded body panels, as seen on the Concept Aceman. It features oval-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, a floating roof design, and "Union Jack" LED taillights similar to the 2023 model. However, the hatchback now gets a restyled sculpted hood, an octagonal grille, and all-new multi-spoke designer wheels.

It has a circular infotainment panel with a bezel-less design

The interiors of the 2025 MINI Cooper closely resemble the original MINI from 1959, rather than the 2023 model. It has a sporty cabin with a minimalist dashboard with a head-up display in place of a traditional instrument cluster and a centrally-mounted, bezel-less circular infotainment panel. In comparison, the current model has a 5.5-inch digital driver's display and an 8.8-inch infotainment panel.

It will get both ICE and electric powertrain options

MINI will disclose the technical details of the 2025 Cooper at its launch event. We expect it to get both ICE and pure electric powertrain options. The 2023 model draws power from a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that develops 189hp/280Nm.

How much will the 2025 MINI Cooper cost?

The BMW-owned automaker MINI will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2025 Cooper at its launch event, sometime in late 2024. We believe that the upcoming hatchback will carry a premium over the 2023 model, which starts at Rs. 41.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The quirky-looking compact car will likely redefine the premium hatchback segment, once it goes official.

