Range-topping Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 to cost Rs. 1.40cr in India

Auto

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 to cost Rs. 1.40cr in India

Written by Akash Pandey September 05, 2023 | 05:10 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 gets multiple airbags and ADAS features (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce its latest electric vehicle, the EQE, in India on September 15, making it the third EV in Mercedes' line-up after the EQB SUV and EQS sedan. The top-spec non-AMG variant, EQE 500, is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), according to Autocar India. Initially unveiled in October last year, the EQE SUV is the fourth model based on Mercedes's EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.

Powerful performance and power-efficient battery tech

The EQE 500 SUV comes equipped with a dual-motor setup and standard all-wheel drive, churning out 408hp of power and 858Nm of peak torque, The EV houses a 90.6kWh battery that supports up to 170kW of DC fast-charging speeds. It offers a range of up to 521km on the WLTP cycle. With its powerful performance and efficient battery technology, the EQE 500 SUV is set to challenge its rivals in the Indian EV market.

Luxurious interior and cutting-edge dashboard

The EQE 500 SUV is expected to be offered with two dashboard layouts. The 'Hyperscreen' layout with up to three individual displays will be optional. Regular versions will have an S-Class-like layout with a vertical touchscreen flowing down the center of the dashboard, while the digital instrument cluster is a 'floating' standalone unit. Additional features in the five-seater EV will include a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a premium sound system, and a 360-degree camera.

You will have to pay a premium price

The EQE 500 SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), positioning it slightly higher than its competitors. The recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron is priced between Rs. 1.14 crore and Rs. 1.26 crore, the BMW iX at Rs. 1.21 crore, and the Jaguar I-Pace at Rs. 1.20 crore. With its advanced features and impressive performance, the EQE 500 SUV aims to justify its premium pricing and attract discerning buyers in the Indian EV market.

Share this timeline