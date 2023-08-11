Maruti Suzuki introduces buy-back subscription plans in select cities

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 11, 2023 | 02:45 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki's subscription plans start from Rs. 12,903 per month for the manual WagonR (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched a pre-fixed buy-back price option for White Plate Subscription customers in India. This new initiative allows a customer to avail a predetermined buy-back price for the vehicle, providing greater flexibility in deciding whether to retain the car at the end of the subscription tenure. The White Plate Subscription with buy-back option will be available in select cities.

Everything to know about Maruti Suzuki's subscription program

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car, without the hassle of owning it. The program offers customers flexible ownership tenure options. A fixed monthly fee covers vehicle cost, road tax, insurance as well as maintenance of the car. It also offers a choice of White Plate and Black Plate Subscription plans for personal and commercial applications, respectively.

Enhancing flexibility in car ownership options in India

By introducing more ownership options under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, the company aims to provide higher flexibility and convenience for customers in fulfilling their needs. This new addition to the current flagship subscription plan offers subscribers the choice of returning the car to the subscription partner or retaining it at the pre-agreed price once the subscription tenure ends.

The subscription program witnessed a 292% growth

Maruti Suzuki's subscription program has experienced significant growth, with a 292% increase in volumes in FY 22-23. The latest buy-back price initiative is expected to further enhance its popularity among customers seeking flexible car ownership options. The company is also planning to expand its footprint and is aiming to become the preferred choice for potential buyers on our shores.

