Ather Energy launches updated 450 range of e-scooters: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 11, 2023 | 12:57 pm 1 min read

New Ather 450 range rides on 12-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy has introduced three new electric scooters in India. The 450 range now includes one 450S and two 450X models. The affordable 450S features a single trim, while the 450X comes in two variants with varying battery capacities and features. Prices start at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 450S. The 450X (2.9kWh) and 450X (3.7kWh) cost Rs. 1,38,000 and Rs. 1,44,921, respectively.

The 450X promises a range of up to 150km

The 450S features a new 7.0-inch "DeepView" display and draws power from a 5.4kW motor that is linked to a 2.9kWh battery. It has a range of up to 115km. The two 450X variants run on a 6.4kW motor with either a 2.9kWh or 3.7kWh battery pack. The 450X models with 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh battery packs promise a range of 111km and 150km, respectively.

The Pro Pack upgrade helps to enhance the riding experience

All three Ather 450 variants can be equipped with the optional Pro Pack, which provides additional riding modes and gets features such as guide-me-home lights, coasting regeneration, navigation, tow/theft notifications, ride statistics, and inter-city parking assist. With a premium of about Rs. 20,000, the upgraded electronic suite aims to enhance the overall riding and ownership experience for the customers.

